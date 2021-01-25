Farmer unions announce plan to march towards Parliament on February 1

File image: Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the three new farm reform bills at Singhu border near New Delhi on January 7. (Image: Reuters)

A day before the scheduled tractor rally, the farmers protesting against the central government's three agricultural reform laws on January 25 announced their plans to march to Parliament on foot.



On February 1, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations: Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union

"On February 1, we will march on foot towards Parliament in Delhi from different locations," said Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union, one of the nearly 40 groups protesting around Delhi.

Pal said the protesting farmers remain firm in their stand of repealing the three new farm laws and their agitation will continue till their demands are met.

Every march or protest will be peaceful as the movement has been so far, he said.

"The farmers who have come for the tractor parade will not go back now and will join the protest. The agitation will continue till our demands met. Our stand remains the same," Pal told a press conference, sharing the farmers’ plans to intensify the protest, reported news agency PTI.

Thousands of armed personnel have been deployed at the Rajpath and several border points of the national capital which has been brought under a multi-layered security cover in view of Republic Day celebrations as well as the proposed tractor parade by farmers on January 26.

Protesting farmer unions opposing the three contentious farm laws said their parade will not enter central Delhi and it will start only after the official Republic Day parade concludes.

The unions claimed that around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade which will move into the city from three border points: Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

--With inputs from agencies