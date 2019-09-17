Farmer suicides continue in Punjab despite loan waivers: Report

The issue of farmer suicides in Punjab continues to be a concern, even as the state government claimed that it has waived off loans worth Rs 5,256 crore of 8.68 lakh farmers and farm labourers in two-and-a-half years.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has claimed that over 1,280 farmers committed suicide between April 1, 2017 and August 31, 2019, despite the farm loan waiver.

According to the report, the organisation claims to have collected the data from different sources, including police stations, villages and revenue department records.

"The numbers are increasing because of non-favourable policies of the central government where corporate houses are given preference over farmers," Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of the outfit, told the newspaper.

While Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, a minister in the state government, said that the government has provided "huge relief to farmers" despite "not getting any help from the Centre".

The question that experts are asking is why, despite the loan waivers, farmers continue to commit suicide.

According to the report, farm unions and experts agree that there is a need for a one-time complete loan waiver for small, marginal and medium farmers and a check on private moneylenders.

General secretary of the farmer's union, Jagmohan Singh, told the newspaper that there is no check on moneylenders and banks doling out huge amounts in crop loans.

A senior officer in the Punjab government told the newspaper that over 1000 farmers and farm labourers have committed suicide over the past two years. However, due to lack of staff across the state, the government does not have "100 percent" record on the cases.

Last week, two farmers committed suicide in the state. According to the report, Lovepreet Singh (22), was the fifth farmer in his family to have taken his life since he was unable to pay a loan of Rs 8 lakh.

"His father, Kulwant Singh, had committed suicide by hanging himself on January 6, 2018, a day before state government launched the first phase of the debt waiver," Lovepreet's mother told the newspaper.

The problem, according to Kesar Singh Bhangu, a professor of Economics at the Punjabi University in Patiala, is also the existence of non-institutional bodies, which have been known to charge farmers 28 to 30 percent rate of interest. According to Bhangu, the state government needs to bring a 'Money Lending Act' to control these bodies.