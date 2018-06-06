App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmer enrolment dips for Modi's crop insurance scheme: Report

Though farmers' enrolment has lowered, cost of premiums and number of claims have increased

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi government's crop insurance scheme has seen a significant decline in farmer enrolment, according to a Business Insider report citing data.

The number of farmers enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme dropped by about 15 percent, to 48.5 million in FY17 from 57.3 miilion in FY16.

Though enrolments have declined, premiums and claims have seen a substantial increase. Insurance claims in the 2017 Kharif season rose 36 percent from the 2016 Kharif season.

This indicates that the cost of the scheme is rising.

The primary reasons for decline in enrolment are missing data while linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, poor growth of agriculture credit offtake and technical glitches while shifting PMFBY data to a new portal.

Many farmers couldn't enrol in the scheme due to poor connectivity to the portal, a senior official of an insurance firm told Business Insider.

Farmers who take loans from a bank are automatically enrolled into PMFBY, as the bank automatically deducts the premium from the loan. For farmers who haven't taken loans, enrollment is optional.

At least 80 percent farmers enrolled in the scheme have taken loans from banks, the report added.

Premium rates quoted by insurance firms will probably remain on the higher side this year, the report said.

The gross premium collection by insurance companies rose 10 percent last year, to Rs 243.58 billion in FY17 from  Rs 221.90 billion  in FY16.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:04 pm

