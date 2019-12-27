App
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Farmer builds temple dedicated to PM Modi in Tamil Nadu village

P Shankar, a farmer from Yerkudi village in Tiruchirappalli district, said he was impressed by the visionary welfare scheme that PM Modi started

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A farmer has constructed a temple in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and worships his idol daily Trichy district of Tamil Nadu, news agency ANI has reported.

P Shankar, a farmer from Yerkudi village in Tiruchirappalli district, said he was impressed by the visionary welfare scheme that PM Modi started. Therefore, he decided to construct a temple for him as a mark of respect, the report said.

“I like Modi “Ayya” very much because of his visionary welfare schemes for rural areas. Last year there was a drought in the area. Then I opted for drip irrigation system as suggested in five acres of his land. I earned from adopting the drip irrigation system,” the farmer told the news agency.

Close

He further said he did not have a toilet facility, but now it has been provided.

related news

The farmer said he started the construction of the temple around eight months ago. Gradually, he saved money and carried out construction of the temple. A total of Rs 1.25 lakh has been spent, Shankar said.

The farmer has installed a bust of PM Modi and worships it on a daily basis. He has also put up photos of Mahatma Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah and some other political leaders.

First Published on Dec 27, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Tamil Nadu

