App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farmer, budding actor a sensation after desi style 'Kiki dance challenge'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A farmer and a budding actor from Telangana who took up the 'Kiki dance challenge', grooving to Drake's smash hit as they plough a field with bullocks, have become a sensation with a video of the act going viral.

Kiki is an internet challenge thrown by Canadian rapper Drake, which involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to his hit 'In My Feelings'.

The video, posted as 'Kiki Challenge Village farmers Style India' in 'My Village Show' channel in Youtube has garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views in just three days while the official Facebook page of the 'My Village Show' had over three million views and about 55,000 shares in just four days.

Anil Kumar is a budding actor, while his friend Pilli Tirupati is a farmer. The dance was shot in Tirupati's farmland on August 1.



#kikichallenge #village #style #drake #myvillageshow #kikidoyouloveme #kiki #india #telangana #telugu #kikidance #kikivideo #kikivillage #inmyfeelings #inmyfeelingschallenge


A post shared by My Village Show (@myvillageshow) on

related news

"Director Srikanth (Sriram Srikanth who runs 'My Village Show' channel on youtube) came up with this idea and we shot the video and posted on youtube," Anil told PTI.

Srikanth said he wanted to something better using the Kiki Challenge and hit upon this idea. Srikanth claimed that soon after posting the video online, his followers on Facebook and Instagram have been growing exponentially. The dance by the duo has drawn huge accolades from netizens. Among them was Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who posted this video in his official Twitter page.

"The only#kikichallengethat I approve of! Desi style and completely safe! Mera Bharat Mahaan!," he said.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned that anyone indulging #kikichallenge on the roads would be booked under Section 268 of IPC (public nuisance) and Section 70 (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 05:38 pm

tags #India

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.