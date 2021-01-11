MARKET NEWS

Farmer Agitation | Supreme Court asks Centre to put farm laws on hold, set up committee to find solution

The Supreme Court asked the Centre if it would halt the implementation of the new farm reform laws, which have led to massive farmers' protest. The bench led by the Chief Justice said it will stay the laws if the Centre doesn’t do so.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India


The Supreme Court (SC), on January 11, reiterated the need for a committee to discuss the farm reform laws, saying it would stay their implementation if the said panel advised to do so.

"Whether you have faith or not, we are the Supreme Court of India, we will do our job," the SC bench was quoted as saying.

The court asked the Centre if it would halt the implementation of the new farm reform laws, which had caused protests from farmers’ groups. The top court said it would stay the laws if the Centre did not do so, news reports suggest.

However, representing the government, Attorney General KK Venugopal argued citing Supreme Court precedents saying that the courts could not stay legislations.

The apex court said it was disappointed with the way negotiations between the Union Government and the farmers’ unions were going on over the agricultural reform laws.

The top court further said it did not have a “single petition" which said the said agri reform laws were beneficial to farmers.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained.

Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. The Centre and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have maintained that these laws will benefit farmers.
