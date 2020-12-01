PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Farm leaders turn down agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar's tea offer, invite him for 'jalebi' instead at protest site

The Centre’s crucial meeting with representatives of protesting farm unions concluded on December 1 without any breakthrough
Moneycontrol News
Dec 1, 2020 / 09:49 PM IST
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

In a light moment during the tense discussions between protesting farm union leaders and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the former declined the latter's offer of tea during their meeting at Vigyan Bhavan and invited him to their protest site where they offered to serve him "jalebi" and "pakoda" instead.

"Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting, but we in return extended him an invitation to accompany us to our protest site where we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around," Jamhuri Kisan Sabha's Kulwant Singh Sandhu told news agency PTI.

"We told Tomar sahab in anger we don't want your tea as your press will say we are enjoying your pakoda. You come and enjoy jalebi in our langar," Punjab Kisan Union leader Rundu Singh said, according to CNN News18. 


Follow our LIVE blog here.


At the meeting, the government suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.


"In the November 13 meeting, we had said what we wanted. We were expecting the government to come up with a proposal today to resolve the problem. No such thing was done. So in anger, we refused their tea. The agriculture minister tried to persuade us a lot, but we were upset," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Chanda Singh said.

The Centre’s crucial meeting with representatives of protesting farm unions concluded on December 1 without any breakthrough.

Another round of meeting will, however, be held on December 3, the government said, as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the recently passed farm laws on the city outskirts.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi Chalo #Farmers protest #India #Politics
first published: Dec 1, 2020 09:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.