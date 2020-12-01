Farm leaders turn down agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar's tea offer, invite him for 'jalebi' instead at protest site

The Centre’s crucial meeting with representatives of protesting farm unions concluded on December 1 without any breakthrough

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

In a light moment during the tense discussions between protesting farm union leaders and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the former declined the latter's offer of tea during their meeting at Vigyan Bhavan and invited him to their protest site where they offered to serve him "jalebi" and "pakoda" instead.

"Tomar Saheb requested us to have tea during the break between the meeting, but we in return extended him an invitation to accompany us to our protest site where we are serving tea along with jalebi and pakodas in langar. This led to laughter all around," Jamhuri Kisan Sabha's Kulwant Singh Sandhu told news agency PTI.

"We told Tomar sahab in anger we don't want your tea as your press will say we are enjoying your pakoda. You come and enjoy jalebi in our langar," Punjab Kisan Union leader Rundu Singh said, according to CNN News18.

At the meeting, the government suggested setting up a committee to look into issues raised by farmers protesting against new farm laws, but it was rejected by representatives of 35 agitating organisations during their marathon meeting with three union ministers that ended without any resolution.

"In the November 13 meeting, we had said what we wanted. We were expecting the government to come up with a proposal today to resolve the problem. No such thing was done. So in anger, we refused their tea. The agriculture minister tried to persuade us a lot, but we were upset," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Chanda Singh said.

Another round of meeting will, however, be held on December 3, the government said, as thousands of farmers continued their protest against the recently passed farm laws on the city outskirts.