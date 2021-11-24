MARKET NEWS

Farm laws repeal: Union Cabinet approval likely today

On the occasion of Gurupurab on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet on the day when it is likely to take up ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ for approval (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the proposal for withdrawal of the three farm laws in the meeting on November 23.

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet on the day when it is likely to take up ‘The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021’ for approval and give its official nod to the proposal to withdraw the farm laws, which were passed by Parliament in September 2020, reported news agency ANI.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 -- which has been listed for introduction and passage among the 26 new bills on the agenda of the government – seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Also read | Farm laws repealed: It’s game wide open in Punjab

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament that would commence from November 29, said the report citing sources.

Close

On the occasion of Gurupurab on November 19, PM Modi announced the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation. The PM had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November 2020 have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

Also read | Farmers' distrust of govt will not go away with one rollback: Sachin Pilot

Also, farmer unions have said that they will continue their agitation till the government starts talks with them on their six demands, including a law guaranteeing MSP.

"The SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi late evening yesterday (November 21), after its meeting at Singhu Border. In this letter, SKM pointed out that the prime minister has chosen the path of a unilateral declaration of the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws rather than a bilateral solution, but also welcomed the announcement," the SKM said in a statement.

The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Farmers protest #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Nov 24, 2021 08:48 am

