Farm bills row: Opposition leaders likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today

Opposition parties have been given an appointment at 5 pm to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over farm bills, which were passed by the Rajya Sabha on September 20. The Congress and some other opposition parties have been protesting against farm bills, alleging these would harm the interest of farmers and benefit corporates. The Centre has denied these claims.



Only five Opposition leaders have been permitted to meet Kovind, owing to COVID-19 protocols, ANI tweeted, quoting sources.

Opposition parties had earlier sought an appointment over the issue. The Congress on September 22 had said that it is unfortunate and regrettable that President Ram Nath Kovind was not according to a hearing to opposition parties who have sought time from him to raise their concerns over the two contentious farm bills.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said the opposition parties have written to the President for hearing them before he gives assent to the bills. The bills will become a law only after the President grants his assent to them.

"We are deeply disappointed as we hoped that the President would meet opposition parties, would scuttle the bills and listen to the representatives of 62 crore farmers," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Congress also announced a massive people's movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers' signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to the President.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.