Farm bills can fetch higher prices than MSP, says Ashok Dalwai

Farmers need to look beyond the age-old issue of minimum support price (MSP) and explore the single market that India has become with the legislation of the new farm bills.

``We should welcome the new farm bills. It will create a new market. An entire ecosystem has been invented where farmers will get better prices than ever before,” chairman of the Committee on Doubling Farmers’ Income, Ashok Dalwai, told this writer in an exclusive interview.

The three new legislations are aimed at providing barrier-free trading platforms to farmers, addressing their post-production challenges and ensuring better returns, Dalwai said.

He said that the new farm bills constitute the continuous effort of the government to liberalise the agriculture sector, which was long overdue.

Dalwai, who is also CEO of the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), said that the government's price support scheme alone cannot give incentive to farmers. The post-production reforms intend to give incentives to producers so that they can generate higher incomes by getting better remunerative prices, and simultaneously adopt new technology and management practices for higher productivity, he said.

What happens after post production?

Dalwai believes post-production has been a major challenge in this country. In 1965, the government had initiated the Green Revolution for achieving higher farm productivity and meeting food security. Now, the country is in surplus, he said.

``The first seed of farm sector liberation was sown in 2003. Unfortunately, notwithstanding 17 years, the journey of reforms has not been steady. In the last four years, what the government has tried to do is to put reforms on a more robust track," Dalwai, who is credited with several reforms in the agrarian sector in Odisha as a young IAS officer, pointed out.

To effect necessary changes in the post-production segment, the reforms being undertaken now are like those in 1965, the Green revolution era.

"Many compare with the 1991 momentum, but I would like to say this is more like the 1965 momentum. The 1965 reform was related to production, this is related to post-production," he noted.

Stressing on the importance of the farm sector, Dalwai said in the 21st century it can become the basis of a `circular economy’, where Agri-produce can feed not just humans and animals, but also provide raw material to industries.

Asked how farmers could benefit from free marketing, given the fact that 85-86 percent of them owned 2-3 acres of land and belonged to the `small’ category, Dalwai said that mere physical presence was not needed.

Given the use of specialized Apps and online trade, farmers could connect with their counterparts wherever they wanted, and traders could approach farmers, instead of the other way around. There can be an aggregate platform and multiple transactions, he said.

On the big question whether India will achieve the target of doubling farmers' income by 2024, Dalwai said, "We are 100 per cent sure that we are in the right direction and on the right track. Certainly, you will see an increase in the farmers' income along with more robust agricultural growth."

The thrust of Doubling Farmers’ Income, as stated by Dalwai in the 14-volume recommendations, submitted in 2018, is to impart a more robust and comprehensive mandate to agriculture.

***Agriculture has the moral responsibility of meeting food and nutritional security of the country in consonance with the Agro-ecological backdrop.

*** It has to generate gainful employment resulting in income gains to make the farmers more economically secure.

*** It must generate raw material that will directly support Agro-processing of food and non-food products to support secondary agriculture.

*** It needs to support Agro-processing industry to produce primary and intermediate goods, which will feed the manufacturing sector.

*** Agricultural practices need to be on a sustainable basis.

The recent decision to set up a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-infra fund, are steps in that direction, Dalwai said.

In July this year, the government approved setting up an Agri-infra fund with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore to provide financial support to Agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, Agri-tech players and farmer groups for infrastructure and logistics facilities.

The support system and how it will work

Part of the Rs 20 lakh crore-plus stimulus package announced in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the duration of this fund will be 10 years until 2029. It will aim to provide medium-to-long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support, a government announcement said.

Under this, about Rs 1 lakh crore will be provided by banks and financial institutions as loans to primary Agri-credit societies, farmer groups, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), Agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups and Agri-tech players, all groups that have been well supported in the recently-legislated farm bills.

Loans will be disbursed in four years starting with sanction of Rs 10,000 crore in the current year and Rs 30,000 crore each in the next three financial years.

The funds will be provided for setting up cold stores and chains, warehousing, silos, assaying, grading and packaging units, e-marketing points linked to e-trading platforms and ripening chambers, besides PPP projects for crop aggregation sponsored by central, state and local bodies, the government announcement said.

Dalwai believes the new farm bills will certainly propel India towards that goal. For him it is also a question of time. ``Any new decision of such import will upset the status quo but with time, it will settle down. People will realise its true value,” he predicts.





Ranjit Bhushan is a senior journalist based in Delhi.







