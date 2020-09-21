Farm bills are the need of 21st century, will empower farmers, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 21 said that farm bills, cleared by Rajya Sabha, are not against agricultural mandis. Addressing the nation after laying the foundation stone for nine highway projects worth Rs 14,258 crore in poll-bound Bihar, Modi said the farm reform bills "are the need of 21st century India."

"Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and the government has brought this reform for the farmers," he said.

Farmers remained in shackles for long leading to a clique benefiting from their "compulsions", he said, adding that it needed to be changed and his government has done it.

The prime minister said the farm bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere.

Read: Rahul Gandhi slams farm bills as 'death warrants'

"I want to make it clear that these bills are not against the mandis. Farmers can now sell their produce at any cost they want. They would now be free to sell their products anywhere they want. New farm bills will change the economic status of the farmers," he added.

Click here for Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates

He assured the farmers that the "Minimum Support Price system will continue as before."

Noting that his government had brought farm ordinances, which these legislations will replace, in June, he said farmers are already getting a better price for their produce in several states.

Also read | Parliament's Monsoon Session: Heated exchanges in Rajya Sabha during debate on farm bills

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were passed by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote on September 20.

The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, had been passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17, amid a walkout by Opposition parties and the resignation of a union minister over their passage.

Also read: How Akali Dal was forced to quit the Union Cabinet over farm bills