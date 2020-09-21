172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|farm-bills-anti-farmer-will-lead-to-famine-west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-5867111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Farm bills anti-farmer, will lead to famine: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

All opposition parties should come together and fight these bills tooth and nail, said Mamata Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the two farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha would deprive farmers of minimum support price (MSP) and will lead to famine in the country.

All opposition parties should come together and fight these bills tooth and nail, said Banerjee who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo.

"Even as the country is reeling under COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre is trying to create famine through these farm bills," she claimed while addressing a press conference.

Close

"The Centre has done nothing to control the price rise of essential commodities. It is bulldozing these two anti- farmer legislations. These bills will lead to food crisis as farmers will not get MSP," Banerjee said.

Two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 06:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Farm Bills #India #Mamata Banerjee #west bengal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.