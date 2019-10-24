Faridabad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Faridabad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Faridabad is an Assembly constituency in Faridabad district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 59.93% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 56.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Vipul Goel won this seat by a margin of 44781 votes, which was 37.26% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 120186 votes.