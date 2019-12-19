Fare thee well: We lost these stalwarts in 2019

Someone had once said: 'No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away'. Here are some people who departed the material world, but will always be remembered by the work they had done.
Former Defence Minister of India, Goa Chief Minister and the common man's politician Manohar Parrikar passed away on March 17, 2019 due to ill-health. He was battling pancreatic cancer. Parrikar was considered to be a tireless campaigner for the BJP, which missed his presence during the Lok Sabha polls. (Image: PTI)
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6, 2019 after she suffered a cardiac arrest. The woman of many firsts, Sushma was one of BJP's stalwarts, and had been with the party since the very beginning. She was a towering political figure and was loved by those she rescued from foreign lands as the EAM. (Image: PTI)
Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away on July 20, 2019. Another tall leader in Indian politics, Sheila was the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years between 1998 and 2013. Her tenure had come to an end after a landslide defeat in 2013 when AAP swept Assembly elections in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal was appointed as the chief minister. (Image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019. He was 66. He had been suffering from various ailments. His death left a void in Indian polity. Condoling his death, PM Modi said, "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" (Image: PTI)
Veteran playwright, actor and filmmaker Girish Karnad passed away on June 10, 2019. The Jnanpith awardee was 81 years old. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992 for his contribution to theatre and arts. Some of his critically acclaimed plays are 'Taledanda' and 'The Fire and The Rain'. (Image: Reuters)
Eminent jurist Ram Jethmalani passed away on September 8, 2019 due to prolonged illness. He was 95. Jethmalani was the Union Law Minister and the Urban Development Minister during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. He also served as the Supreme Court Bar Association president in 2010. (Image: PTI)
Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan passed away in November 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 87. Seshan was the man responsible for ushering in many crucial electoral reforms in India, including the Model Code of Conduct. (Image: Reuters)
Former Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Jagannath Mishra passed away in August this year, owing to prolonged illness. He was the chief minister of Bihar for three terms, before the Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD came into the political picture. (Image: Twitter)
Former Defence Minister George Fernandes passed away in January 2019. He was 88. He was a lifelong socialist despite his political adventurism that included Cabinet posts in two ideological opposite governments where he ousted Coca-Cola in 1977 and oversaw the Kargil war in 1999. Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, which forced him out of the public eye for several years, and had contracted swine flu. (PTI)
Veteran music composer Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' passed away in Mumbai in August this year. He was 92. The Padma Bhushan awardee was behind the music of films such as 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan'. Condoling his demise, PM Modi had said Khayyam Saab will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. (Image: Twitter)
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 08:09 am