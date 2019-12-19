Fare thee well: We lost these stalwarts in 2019

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on August 24, 2019. He was 66. He had been suffering from various ailments. His death left a void in Indian polity. Condoling his death, PM Modi said, "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" (Image: PTI)