Family seeks PM Narendra Modi's help in bringing back abducted man stuck in Bangladesh

The family members of an Indian national lodged in police custody in Bangladesh after being allegedly abducted and taken there have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in bringing him back.

Phalgun Arengh (66) was abducted from a Meghalaya village and was stuck in the neighbouring country for over three months now, a police official said.

Confirming the presence of the man in Bangladesh, West Garo Hills SP MGR Kumar said since the matter involved a foreign country, the BSF, the Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) and the IG, Special Branch, were being consulted.

"We are hoping for a solution to the matter soon," Kumar said. Arengh, a resident of Hatimara village in West Garo Hills, had been abducted by Bangladeshi miscreants from his residence on May 24, he said.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged by his wife, Ponji K Sangma, at the Purakhasia Outpost in this matter.

The Achik Indigenous Justice Initiative Forum (AIJIF), a social organisation, which visited Arengh's family, has recently sought help from the prime minister in getting the man back home.

"We want to bring to your notice that an innocent man, an Indian citizen, was victimised by criminals from Bangladesh and is still facing immense hardship and pain for the past three months," Alex K Sangma, AIJIF director, said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi.

Arengh was able to escape his captors on June 2 and had reached Christianpara area in Bangladesh, he claimed.

"He was helped by villagers of Christianpara and handed over to the Bangladesh police in a very poor physical condition. He is in custody of the Sribordi Police Station in Sherpur district of Bangladesh," Sangma said.

Arengh's family is currently in Bangladesh trying to bring him back. Coordinator of the NGO, Chenang G Momin, said, "It becomes an imperative responsibility of the Indian government to intervene in the matter and bring him back to .