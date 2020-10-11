Family members of Hathras victim to travel to Lucknow on October 12 amid tight security

Family members of the 19-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras would be travelling to Lucknow on October 12 morning amid tight security to attend a hearing before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The court, which has taken a suo motu cognizance of the case, will record the version of the victim's family members in the case. It had on October 1 asked the woman's parents to come to apprise it of their version of the incident.

The hearing is likely to be held in-person. The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family's travel.

According to reports, Hathras district magistrate Praveen Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal will also travel to Lucknow.

"We plan to leave the village in Hathras early Monday morning and adequate security arrangements have been planned out for the family of the victim during the travel," the SP said, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

"Eight CCTV cameras have been installed and a small control room has been established to monitor the movement of those visiting the victim’s house. A door framed metal detector (DFMD) has also been installed and measures for fire-fighting, too, are present," deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Shalabh Mathur said.

The High Court has also summoned additional chief secretary, home; director general of police; ADG, law and order; and district magistrate and superintendent of police of Hathras to furnish the status report of the investigation in the case.

The case is listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy at 2:15 PM.