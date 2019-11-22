App
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Family members of formers PMs will not be guarded by SPG: Sources

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the SPG Act (Amendment) Bill had been listed in the government's business for next week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The family members of former prime ministers will not be guarded by the elite Special Protection Group commandos, as per the amendments approved by the Union cabinet to the SPG Act, official sources said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told the Lok Sabha on Friday that the SPG Act (Amendment) Bill had been listed in the government's business for next week.

This comes days after the government withdrew the SPG protection given to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, after almost three decades.

First Published on Nov 22, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #SPG #Union Cabinet

