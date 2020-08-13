Families to raise orphaned, needy kids for 1-3 years under Maharashtra government’s foster care scheme

The Maharashtra government is set to launch a foster care scheme that will let families raise kids from state government-run childcare institutions for one to three years.

The scheme will be implemented in five districts -- Mumbai suburban, Pune, Solapur, Palghar, and Amravati -- on a pilot basis, Hindustan Times reported. The state government has already invited applications from parents who would be interested in raising children for a limited time period.

There are about 450 government institutes in Maharashtra that help raise orphaned children and children whose parents are unable to take care of them. The inmates of such childcare institutes are aged between 7 and 18 years.

Manisha Birasis, who is the programme manager of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, said: “The basic principle of the Juvenile Justice Act is non-institutional parenting of children. Besides the adoption scheme, this is an opportunity for the children to live with unrelated families, albeit for a limited period. Their stay in the families will help them with their qualitative growth.”

She informed that district-level committees have been formed to inspect the background of the families that will be applying for the foster care scheme. District women and child welfare officers, members of child welfare committee, child protection officers, and protection officers of non-institutional care will comprise the committee.

These families will be monitored every 15 to 30 days via interactions with neighbours and the school principal. The child in foster care will be questioned too.

Notably, children living in observation homes and those who are in conflict with the law will be excluded from the scheme for security reasons. Children aged zero to six years will also be excluded from the foster care scheme to ensure their prospects of permanent adoption are not hampered.

Although children from six to 18 years of age will be a part of the scheme, the focus will be to arrange foster care for children aged between six and 10 years. Families taking care of these children will not have any legal rights over the child and the arrangement will only be temporary. They will, however, be provided financial assistance of Rs 2,000 a month during the child’s stay.