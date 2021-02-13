Famers' protests | Will bring law to claim damages from protestors, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on February 13, said the state will bring in a law to claim recovery of damages to public property from protesters, reported ANI.



We discussed the farmers' protest among other issues. We will be bringing a law for recovery of damages to public property from protesters: Haryana CM ML Khattar on his meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah today pic.twitter.com/6sdpxSMvn8

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the farmers' protest against the recently passed farm laws.

The Haryana CM had earlier said some people were agitating just for the "sake of protest" against the Centre's farm laws, which reflected their "vested political intent". But he added that the Centre will be ready for any amendments in the laws if it was required.

Commenting on the agitation against the farm laws, Khattar said the Centre is clearly of the view that the three laws are for the benefit of farmers and will give a boost to the agricultural sector.

Farmers especially from Haryana and neighboring Punjab have dug in along the Delhi border for over two months, demanding the government to withdraw the three laws that they say threaten minimum price guarantee and would open the door to corporate control of the farm sector.

The protest has seen intermittent clash with the police, damaging public and private property in its wake. A tractor rally by farmers on January 26 had also turned violent in Delhi.