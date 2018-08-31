False alarm! Banks to remain open in September first week, ATM services will be uninterrupted

Moneycontrol News

Contrary to rumours on social media, banks will remain open through the first week of September, and functioning of ATMs will not be hampered, an official statement from the government said.

Messages circulated over WhatsApp claimed that banks would be closed from September 2 to 5, and then from September 8 to 9 due to holidays and bank strikes.

September 3, the day of Janmashtami, is not a holiday for banks across India. Banks in some states will remain shut under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the official statement said.

Banks have been advised to ensure adequate availability of cash in ATMs.

Only employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be on strike from September 4 to 5 for demands related to pension. This was misunderstood as a strike by all bank employees, the news agency reports.