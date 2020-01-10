Falling footfall: For first time in 11 years, Delhi, Mumbai airports witness dip in passengers

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) registered a dip in passengers in 2019, The Times of India has reported.

According to the report, the airports have seen a year-on-year dip in the number of passengers for the first time since 2008. While the Delhi airport saw a fall in domestic carriage, Mumbai airport witnessed a decline in numbers of both domestic and international passengers, it said.

There were numerous reasons listed behind the fewer flyers in the year. The biggest one was Jet Airways’ collapse in April 2019, said the report. Besides, IndiGo and GoAir's Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine troubles for their Airbus A320 Neos and SpiceJet's grounded Boeing 737 Max too contributed in declining the number of passengers.

The result of the dip in flyers kept both the airports deprived of the records they were hoping to achieve in 2019.

The Delhi airport had registered 6.98 crore flyers in 2018 and was just two lakh short of the 7-crore annual passenger mark, which it was hoping to touch in the next year. However, DIAL's provisional data for 2019, accessed by the publication, shows it handled 6.8 crore passengers in 2019, which is down by 2.6 percent.

In the case of the Mumbai airport, the percentage fell 3.4 percent from 3.5 crore domestic passengers in 2018 to 3.38 crore in 2019. The decline was of 7 percent in international flyers from 1.4 crore in 2018 to 1.3 crore in 2019, the report said.