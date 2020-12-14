Falling COVID-19 cases in India: Experts say share of those already infected may be higher than what is known

File image: Patients watch a movie on a big screen at a makeshift COVID-19 care center in New Delhi, India on September 19, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Daily COVID-19 cases being reported in India has stayed below the 40,000-mark in December. In fact, the seven-day average stood at around 29,500 cases on December 14, the third time in the month when India reported less than 30,000 new daily infections.

This also meant that India’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 3.52 lakh comprising just 3.5 percent of the overall tally. The number of people who have recuperated from the infectious disease surged to 93.88 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 percent.

These numbers are a far cry from the country’s record of 97,894 new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on September 17.

Leading up to the festive season, health authorities and the government had warned that social gatherings and not adhering safety protocols could lead to another wave of cases in India. Medical experts had also cautioned that winter and air pollution in northern parts of the country could prove to be a dangerous combination and contribute to a spike in COVID-19 cases. In a short address to the nation on October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also cautioned citizens against complacency in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak during the festive season and amid reopening of economic activities.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The number of COVID-19 tests being carried out per day has also remained steady since September. While a wave was witnessed in some regions of the country such as Delhi, the nationwide numbers have continued to decline.

So, why have COVID-19 cases dropped in India despite the festivals, gatherings, elections and the combination of air pollution and winter?

Why are daily cases falling?

Experts suggest this could be mainly because a larger segment of the population than we currently estimate, could have already been infected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In fact, the predictions of a computer model that we have developed actually tell us this. As of Saturday (December 12), this model has been suggesting that close to 55 percent of Indian population might have been infected,” Manindra Agarwal, professor at IIT Kanpur told The Indian Express.

“None of the serosurveys are capturing such large numbers for disease prevalence. And we don’t know what could be the reason,” Agarwal added.

It is being pointed out that the actual prevalence of COVID-19 could have been 15 to 16 times higher than the confirmed cases when the last nationwide serological survey was conducted. If India has reported close to 1 crore confirmed cases now, the actual disease prevalence could be 15-16 crore.

“But it is possible that the outbreak has moved faster than we have been able to record. Because of that, it could be that instead of 150 to 160 million (15-16 crore) people, 400 or 500 million (40-50 crore) have been infected,” Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of Trivedi School of Biosciences at the Ashoka University told the newspaper.

However, the other possibility being suggested is that the novel coronavirus may have lost some of its severity because of increased exposure. However, there is currently no evidence to prove that.