May 19, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fall of Yeddyurappa govt slap on Karnataka Guv's decision: Kamal Nath

Former Union minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath today said that the fall of three-day old Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka was a "tight slap" on the decision of the state's Governor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a statement issued here, Nath said, "Karnataka's Governor (Vajubhai Vala) was following the directives of Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and Shah (BJP president Amit Shah). The fall of Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka is a tight slap on the decision of the Governor. BJP should learn a lesson through this incident."

The senior Congress leader termed it a victory of democracy over fascism.

He said that the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) had together polled 57 per cent of the votes but the BJP was deceiving the people of Karnataka by making efforts to form a government without getting a clear mandate.

