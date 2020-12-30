Fake TRP scam: Former BARC CEO sent to judicial custody till January 12

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta.

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody till January 12, 2021 by the 8th Esplanade Magistrate Court.

The ex-CEO of BARC had earlier been remanded in the custody of the Mumbai Police till December 28, 2020.

Dasgupta has been indicted in the fake TRP scam. According to the Mumbai Police he had accepted lakhs of rupees from Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to manipulate the television rating points in favour of the channel.

The Mumbai Police claims that Dasgupta, who worked with BARC from 2013 to 2019, would suppress the TRP of certain TV channels to help others gain higher TRP.