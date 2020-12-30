MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Fake TRP scam: Former BARC CEO sent to judicial custody till January 12

The Mumbai Police claims that Partho Dasgupta, who worked with BARC from 2013 to 2019, would suppress the TRP of certain TV channels to help others gain higher TRP.

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 04:44 PM IST
Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta.

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta.


Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody till January 12, 2021 by the 8th Esplanade Magistrate Court.

The ex-CEO of BARC had earlier been remanded in the custody of the Mumbai Police till December 28, 2020.

Dasgupta has been indicted in the fake TRP scam. According to the Mumbai Police he had accepted lakhs of rupees from Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to manipulate the television rating points in favour of the channel.

TRP scam: BARC ex-CEO named ‘mastermind’, accused of depressing rating of CNN-News18, other channels

The Mumbai Police claims that Dasgupta, who worked with BARC from 2013 to 2019, would suppress the TRP of certain TV channels to help others gain higher TRP.

He was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Rajgad Police Station in Pune district and was produced before a Mumbai court on December 26. Dasgupta became the 15th accused to be arrested in the fake TRP case.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Fake TRP scam #India
first published: Dec 30, 2020 04:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.