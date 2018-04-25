App
Apr 24, 2018 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fake notes with Rs 6.17 lakh face value seized

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Police today seized fake notes with face value of Rs 6.17 lakh from a car in Golpangri near here and arrested a 23-year-old man.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the car and found the counterfeit currencies of Rs 100 denomination from a bag, said district superintendent of police, Ramnath Pokale.

Police arrested one Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Munna (23) from the car and are investigating further.

According to the officer, the notes were meant to be circulated in Jalna city.

A case has been registered against Munna under various sections of the IPC.

