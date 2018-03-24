Fake note racket busted, 2 arrested

Police in Kairana has arrested two people and claimed to have busted a fake Indian currency note racket.

According to Circle Officer of Police Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, a police team intercepted a car in Kairana in neighbouring Shamli district and recovered fake notes with a face value of Rs 4 lakh.

Two people -- Gaurav Singh and Sagar Dhiman -- were arrested. Police also seized scanner and printer from their possession.

During interrogation, the duo told police that they used to buy drugs from dealers in Haryana, Delhi and Punjab using fake currency notes.