Fake news alert! This Facebook post is spreading misinformation about crimes in India

Amid all the discussion about spreading of misinformation and fake news, findings from a fake National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report have been doing the rounds on social media in a Hindi post, which loosely translates to the following:

“NCRB report: India is most dangerous for women reason: In India, 95% of the rape cases have a Muslim perpetrator. Of the total 84,734 rape cases, 81,000 rapes had a Muslim rapist and 96% of the victims are non-Muslims and with an increase in their population, the number of rapes will also increase.”

The Quint quoted a media report which said many posts on Twitter and Facebook were seen endorsing this data, which stated that Muslim men were responsible for a large number of rapes in the country. The message is quoting data from 2016.

The NCRB has been officially quoted in the report saying, “It is totally wrong data and a complete misinterpretation of facts as NCRB does not collect data on religion of accused and victims. It is malicious propaganda, which needs to be countered by law-abiding citizens. Concerned officials have been advised to initiate legal action.”

The NCRB is the nodal agency in India which compiles data and statistics on crime. NCRB had released the 2016 edition of its annual ‘Crime in India’ report on its website. This catalogues criminal incidents committed in 2016.

In the report, data regarding rapes across different states in 2016 is catalogued in a table, which has two broad categories. One is the age group of victims and the other mentions offender’s relation to the victims. There is no mention of any particular religion that the women belonged to.

Offenders’ relation is tabulated with two categories — known to the victims and not known.

The report clearly shows there is no column for religion of either the victim or the offender.

Meanwhile, the government is taking measured steps to fight the onset of the fake news phenomenon, which has taken over since the heightened use of social media.