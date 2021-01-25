MARKET NEWS

Fake News Alert: Indian railways to restart full operations from February 1

It is expected that the Railways will soon resume the train services like pre-COVID times as the numbers of COVID-19 cases are falling in the country.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
railways

railways


The Indian Railways will resume normal train service from February 1, this information is being widely circulated by many social media users on various platforms, however, this is one of the rumors being produced in the online rumor mill.

It is expected that the Railways will soon resume the train services like pre-COVID times as the numbers of COVID-19 cases are falling in the country.

The government termed the morphed image doing rounds in social media as 'fake news' and officially denied the resumption of normal train services from February 1.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the country and will resume normal train services after having a discussion with all the concerned ministries in the government" top officials of Indian Railways said.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) too denied the resumption of train services from February 1.
Railways had stopped the normal operations in March last year to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country but later gradual resumption of train services started for people to travel from one part of the country to another.
