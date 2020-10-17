Fake MNREGA cards: Deepika Padukone, other actors feature on rural job cards in Madhya Pradesh; probe ordered

In a case of negligence by officials, migrant workers in Peeparkheda Naka village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district received Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) job cards carrying glamorous photographs of Deepika Padukone and at least 10 other film stars.

One such fake MNREGA card was issued in the name of Sonu Shantilal with Padukone's photo. Through these fake cards, lakhs of rupees have been claimed as wages for activities which were never undertaken in the first place, claim district officials.

Be it Shantilal, Manoj Dubey or any other person, they claim to have no idea how these fake cards were made. Both Shantilal and Dubey have neither claimed a single day's work under MNREGA.

Spending on rural welfare in FY20-21 up to August highest in last 5 years - Govt data.

"I don't know how this card was made. They replaced my wife's picture with Deepika," NDTV quoted Shantilal as saying. Shantilal even alleged that the panchayat secretary and employment assistant were involved in this fraud.

After the fraud was exposed, the district panchayat ordered a probe into the issue to find out how these cards were printed and wages released.

"Information on 11 job cards with pictures of celebrities has come to my notice. In the last few days large amounts of money have been withdrawn and muster rolls filled. We will find out how the job cards were issued and how these pictures were taken. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation," added CEO of Jhirnia panchayat Gaurav Banal.

According to reports, this is the same district panchayat which was praised for paying 100 percent of allotted wages to labourers under MNREGA.