172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|fake-mnrega-cards-deepika-padukone-other-actors-feature-on-rural-job-cards-in-madhya-pradesh-probe-ordered-5975591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fake MNREGA cards: Deepika Padukone, other actors feature on rural job cards in Madhya Pradesh; probe ordered

One such fake MNREGA card was issued in the name of Sonu Shantilal with Padukone's photo. Through these fake cards, lakhs of rupees have been claimed as wages for activities which were never undertaken.

Moneycontrol News

In a case of negligence by officials, migrant workers in Peeparkheda Naka village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district received Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) job cards carrying glamorous photographs of Deepika Padukone and at least 10 other film stars.

One such fake MNREGA card was issued in the name of Sonu Shantilal with Padukone's photo. Through these fake cards, lakhs of rupees have been claimed as wages for activities which were never undertaken in the first place, claim district officials.

Be it Shantilal, Manoj Dubey or any other person, they claim to have no idea how these fake cards were made. Both Shantilal and Dubey have neither claimed a single day's work under MNREGA.

Close

Spending on rural welfare in FY20-21 up to August highest in last 5 years - Govt data.

related news

"I don't know how this card was made. They replaced my wife's picture with Deepika," NDTV quoted Shantilal as saying. Shantilal even alleged that the panchayat secretary and employment assistant were involved in this fraud.

After the fraud was exposed, the district panchayat ordered a probe into the issue to find out how these cards were printed and wages released.

"Information on 11 job cards with pictures of celebrities has come to my notice. In the last few days large amounts of money have been withdrawn and muster rolls filled. We will find out how the job cards were issued and how these pictures were taken. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation," added CEO of Jhirnia panchayat Gaurav Banal.

According to reports, this is the same district panchayat which was praised for paying 100 percent of allotted wages to labourers under MNREGA.
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Deepika Padukone #Deepika Padukone MNREGA Card #Fake MNREGA card #Jhirnia Panchayat #Madhya Pradesh #migrant workers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.