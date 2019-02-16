Fake currency racket busted in Telangana

An inter-state fake currency racket was busted here, with the arrest of two people and fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.98 lakh and a two-wheeler were seized from their possession, police said on February 15.

One of the accused, Mohd Ghouse is a rowdy-sheeter of Chandrayangutta police station in Hyderabad.

"In the year 1991, as he was found in possession of bombs, TADA Act along with other relevant sections were invoked against him. Since 2011, he is involved in circulating fake Indian currency," a police press release said.

So far, he has been arrested in 12 cases in Hyderabad and one case each in Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Ghouse was released on bail in the above cases on January 12 last and he had planned to re-start circulating fake currency, it said.

As he had lost contact with Ameenul Rehman (who was allegedly the main supplier of fake currency to Ghouse for the past few years and wanted in three cases in Hyderabad), Ghouse went to Rajahmundry Central jail on January 19 and met Suraj Shaik (a native of Malda in West Bengal) and obtained the phone number of Rehman alias Bablu, it said.

Ghouse contacted Bablu and fixed a fresh deal for supplying fake Indian currency.

As per the deal, Bablu sent Rs four lakh worth fake Indian currency through his trusted aide Rabiul Sekh, the release said.

While both Ghouse and Rabiul Sekh were trying to exchange fake Indian currency in Hashamabad area under Chandrayanagutta police station limits on February 15, they were caught by South Zone Task Force (of city police) and Chandrayangutta police, it said.

The prime accused Ameenul Rehman alias Bablu's village is located near Bangladesh border and he allegedly procures the currency from Bangladesh through agents, the release added.