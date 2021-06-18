Fake COVID-19 vaccination racket busted in Mumbai, five arrested
The COVID-19 vaccines administered to the residents of Hiranandani Heritage Society in Kandivali were not procured from any authorised hospital.
The Kandivali police have arrested five persons in connection with the Mumbai fake COVID-19 vaccination racket.
The arrests were made after an FIR was filed late on June 17 based on the complaint of residents of Kandivali’s Hiranandani Heritage Society.
According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the preliminary investigation has revealed that the coronavirus vaccination camp was organised without permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police, has informed that the COVID-19 vaccines administered to the residents of Hiranandani Heritage were not procured from any authorised hospital either.
Police are trying to find out where the vaccines were sourced from and if they were procured from any authorised source at all. Mumbai’s civic body is also investigating the matter.
It has been learnt that no qualified doctor was present during the vaccination drive in the Kandivali society and the vaccination certificates that were issued were fake and were created by stealing a hospital’s ID.
The team running the fake vaccination racket has reportedly organised such camps at nine different places and police are currently trying to contact those who had got their COVID-19 vaccine shots from these fake vaccination camps. As per reports, around 200 to 300 people were inoculated at each of the camps.
Authorities have frozen the Rs 9 lakh earned by the scamsters through these fake camps in the bank already.