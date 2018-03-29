App
Mar 29, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Fake Aadhaar card in name of Bollywood actor used to book hotel room

The city police has registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly using a fake Aadhaar card in the name of a Bollywood actor to book a room at a five-star hotel here, an official said today.

The city police has registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly using a fake Aadhaar card in the name of a Bollywood actor to book a room at a five-star hotel here, an official said today.

The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the actor, Urvashi Rautela, visited the plush hotel in suburban Bandra to attend an event, he said.

During the event, a staff member of the hotel approached Rautela and informed her that a room was booked there in her name, the official said.

Rautela asked her secretary who denied having made any booking at the hotel, the police official said.

Rautela, who has acted in films like "Singh Saab The Great", "Sanam Re" and "Kaabil", then immediately looked at the booking detail records of the hotel.

She found that a fake Aadhaar card in her name was used to book a room, he said.

During investigation, the police found that the room was booked online by an unidentified person using fake Aadhaar card - carrying the wrong unique identification number, he said.

Based on the actor's complaint, the Bandra police registered an offence under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) against the unidentified person, the official said, adding that a probe was underway into the incident.

Notably, hotels generally ask for a guest's identity proof while booking the room.

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), carries a 12-digit unique identification number. It acts as a proof of a person's identity and address.

