Faith reposed by people in NDA is humbling: PM Modi

With the BJP headed for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23 said India has won again and together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

"With all+ development for all+ everybody's confidence = victorious India," Modi tweeted.

"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again," he said.

In more tweets, he thanked the people for reposing faith in the National Democratic Alliance.

"Thank you India! The faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us strength to work even harder to fulfil people's aspirations," he tweeted.

Modi also thanked BJP workers for their hard work and campaigning at the grass-roots level.

"I salute every BJP karyakarta (worker) for their determination, perseverance & hardwork. They went home to home, elaborating on our development agenda.