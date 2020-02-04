App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Failure to install rain water harvesting systems in Delhi would entail fine of Rs 5 lakh: NGT

The tribunal also passed a slew of directions enumerating fines for failure in revival of water bodies, illegal extraction of ground water and failure to use treated water for secondary purposes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Failure to install rain water harvesting systems by institutions in the national capital would entail a fine of Rs five lakh, the National Green Tribunal has said while directing the Delhi Jal Board to recover the amount. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that barring few, all the schools and colleges have adequate and functional rain water harvesting systems.

After implementation of rain water harvesting system in schools and colleges, the monitoring committee formed by NGT concentrated on implementation in various other buildings under Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and others, the tribunal was informed.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation needs to set up rain water harvesting system at various locations. The DMRC, as per report dated October 31, 2019, installed such systems at 185 out of 236 locations. At 45 locations, it was not found feasible. Further steps were underway," the NGT was told.

The tribunal also passed a slew of directions enumerating fines for failure in revival of water bodies, illegal extraction of ground water and failure to use treated water for secondary purposes.

"Failure in revival of water bodies by the land owning agencies till March 31, 2021 would lead to fine of Rs 50,000 per month payable to and to be recovered by CPCB who may notify such agencies within one month about this direction," the bench said.

The NGT said for failure to use treated water for secondary purposes after March 31, 2021 and use of fresh water in lieu thereof by the DJB, Rs 1 lakh per month per sewage treatment plant would be payable.

It said for failure to install rain water harvesting systems by institutions, Rs 5 lakh per institution will be required to be paid by them. The order will apply to all institutions as may be specified by the Committee and the amount will be payable to and to be recovered by DJB who may notify such institutions within one month about this direction.

"We are of the view that having regard to significance of issues dealt with, that is revival of water bodies in view of their potential for recharge of ground water, which in turn impacts water availability in river Yamuna, preventing illegal extraction of ground water to preserve the ground water table, rain water harvesting systems having impact on ground water table and use of treated water (from STPs) for secondary purposes, to increase availability of potable water, it may be necessary to consider compensation regime with a view to ensure sustainable development and inter-generational equity," the bench said.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #National Green Tribunal

