Failure of hospitals to provide timely treatment violates right to life under Article 21: Patna High Court

A large number of bloated corpses were seen floating in the river bed in Chausa block of Buxar district on May 10, triggering shock waves. (Representative image: Reuters)

Private and government hospitals are duty-bound to provide timely medical treatment to a person and the failure to do so is a violation of the right to life guaranteed under Article 21, the Patna High Court has said.

Hearing a bunch of petitions about the coornavirus situation in Bihar, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar on May 12 directed authorities to ensure all the implementation of the government policies.

"The government hospitals run by the state and the medical officers employed therein are duty-bound to extend medical assistance for preserving human life. Failure on the part of even private hospitals to provide timely medical treatment to a person in need of such treatment results in a violation of his right to life guaranteed under Article 21," the court said.

It also stressed on the importance of shifting focus to rural areas, including immediate registration of deaths, in those parts, a LiveLaw report said.

This comes as corpses have been washing up along river banks in several parts of the country, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

"It is not that coronavirus affects only the urban population. It is also not that it does not affect the rich or the poor living in the rural areas. Infrastructure right from testing up to isolation must exist in the rural areas, more so in view of anticipation of the third wave, which is likely to come soon," the bench said.

It directed the chief secretary and state government to file an affidavit listing a district-wise breakup of the activities undertaken and the infrastructure to tackle with the second COVID-19 wave.

The court also directed the commissioners of Buxar and Kaimur districts to file an affidavit by May 14 on the disposal of the bodies found in the Ganga .

"All deaths must be reported within 24 hours. A true picture is essential for taking effective steps in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic," the court said.

The state government had earlier said 71 bodies were found in the Ganga, leading to suspicion that they might be those of COVID-19 patients.

The court also directed the Centre to "favourably consider the request forwarded by the state seeking enhancement of the quota of oxygen cylinders". The needful be done within next four working days, the bench said in its order.

Bihar's COVID-19 death toll went up to 3,503 on May 12 after 74 people succumbed to the disease, while 9,863 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 6,22,433, the health department said.

It said that 12,265 recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 5,19,306. The state currently has 99,623 active cases.