App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Failed illegal transaction deals behind pan masala ban in Bihar, claims JD(U) MLA

The legislator further said the government should “not ruin Bihar just to gain fame and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should reconsider this ban”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Failure of illegal transaction deals led the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar to ban ‘pan masala’, Janata Dal (United) MLA Amarnath Gami told news agency ANI.

The ruling coalition government of JD(U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state had in August banned 12 pan masala brands in Bihar for a period of one year for containing magnesium carbonate which causes health problems.

The action was criticised by Gami, who claimed the ban was imposed due to “the failure of big illegal transaction deals".

Close

The legislator further said that government should “not ruin Bihar just to gain fame and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should reconsider this ban”.

related news

He further raised concerns of unemployment of those associated with the sale of pan masala, and said the government should have created employment opportunities  before announcing the ban.

If the government cannot provide jobs, then it has no right to snatch the livelihood of people associated with the sale of pan masala, said Gami.

The decision was taken by the state government following the presence of magnesium carbonate in all the 20 samples of pan masala collected from nine districts by food safety officers.

Using power under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Food Safety Commissioner Sanjay Kumar banned the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution, display and sale of pan masala of 12 different brands for a period of one year from August 30, an official release had said.

Pan masala comes under the category of food items and hence the use of magnesium carbonate in pan masala is a violation of clause 3.17 of Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations 2011, it added.

The state government had earlier imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, distribution and storage of gutka and all its variants.

The Bihar government had also enforced the total prohibition on liquor sale in the state from April 5, 2016.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Nitish Kumar #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.