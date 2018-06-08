App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fadnavis gets threat letters over anti-Maoist operations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has received two threat letters allegedly from Maoist organisations which were handed over to the police, sources in the state Home Department said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has received two threat letters allegedly from Maoist organisations which were handed over to the police, sources in the state Home Department said today. The letters were received by the chief minister's office a week ago, they said.

"The letters came after the recent anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli, in which 39 Maoists were killed. The letters have been handed over to the police for further investigations," the sources said.

According to the ministry sources, both letters mentioned the Gadchiroli encounters, and threatened Fadnavis and his family members.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 05:40 pm

