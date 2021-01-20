Facts about Republic Day Parade chief guests

Historically, chief guests for the Republic Day Parade have mirrored India’s friendship with the nation they head. In that sense, the invitation is an extension of India’s foreign policy. In the initial years after independence, the chief guests were India’s neighbours and reflected New Delhi’s commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM.) Fourteen of the 80 chief guests since 1950 have been leaders/heads of state from India’s neighbouring countries (SAARC, plus China and Myanmar). Leaders from Pakistan were invited twice (1955 and 1965), and once from China (1958).