MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Facts about Republic Day Parade chief guests

January 20, 2021 / 06:19 PM IST

Historically, chief guests for the Republic Day Parade have mirrored India’s friendship with the nation they head. In that sense, the invitation is an extension of India’s foreign policy. In the initial years after independence, the chief guests were India’s neighbours and reflected New Delhi’s commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM.) Fourteen of the 80 chief guests since 1950 have been leaders/heads of state from India’s neighbouring countries (SAARC, plus China and Myanmar). Leaders from Pakistan were invited twice (1955 and 1965), and once from China (1958).

Republic Day gfx - Jan 20
TAGS: #MC Minis
first published: Jan 20, 2021 06:16 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Budget 2021: Will education sector allocations account for online learning facilities?

Future Wise | Budget 2021: Will education sector allocations account for online learning facilities?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.