Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue operations, many feared trapped

It was immediately unclear if there were any injuries or loss of life

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several people, including firefighters, were trapped after a burning factory collapsed in New Delhi’s Peeragarhi area on January 2.

According to reports, 35 fire tenders were at the spot. It was immediately unclear if there were any injuries or loss of life.

The fire department received a call around 4.23 am about a fire inside the factory.

Reports suggest that a blast during the rescue operations led to the factory building to collapse. Rescue operations have continued.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation. “V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” Kejriwal wrote.

(This is a developing story. To be updated when more details are available)

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 10:19 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Fire #India

