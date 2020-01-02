Factory in Delhi collapses during fire rescue operations, many feared trapped

Several people, including firefighters, were trapped after a burning factory collapsed in New Delhi’s Peeragarhi area on January 2.

According to reports, 35 fire tenders were at the spot. It was immediately unclear if there were any injuries or loss of life.

The fire department received a call around 4.23 am about a fire inside the factory.



Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Peeragarhi early morning today. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel are still trapped. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/q5uGdxkOUL

— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020

Reports suggest that a blast during the rescue operations led to the factory building to collapse. Rescue operations have continued.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation. “V sad to hear this. Am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped,” Kejriwal wrote.