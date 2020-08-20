Facebook’s oversight board to investigate 'political bias' row: Report

Facebook’s Oversight Board will investigate the controversy over the social media giant allegedly not subjecting some posts by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader to its hate speech rules, The Economic Times has reported.

A board spokesperson told the newspaper that the controversy is exactly the kind of “highly challenging” cases Facebook expects to consider.

The Oversight Board, which was established after a series of controversies including the one involving Cambridge Analytica, will begin operations in few months, the report suggests.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The group is empowered to make binding decisions on Facebook and Instagram’s most challenging content issues. The board’s review panel includes Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice chancellor of National Law School of India University.

A news report in the Wall Street Journal had earlier claimed that Facebook had refused to apply hate speech rules to certain ruling party politicians in India.

The article alleged that a top Facebook India official had told staffers to not punish violations by BJP members as it “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country."