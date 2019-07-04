App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram face outage

When contacted, a Facebook spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Netizens complained about outage of services on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. According to service outage tracking website Down Detector, users in west Europe, the US, South America, Indonesia were most impacted. Services were affected in India as well.

When contacted, a Facebook spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people and businesses are currently having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

