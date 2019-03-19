App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok to come up with code to prevent misuse of social media during polls

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora referred to the model code of conduct and urged social media representatives to come up with a code similar to it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Social media intermediaries and the internet and mobile association Tuesday told the Election Commission that they would come up with a draft 'code of ethics' for the industry in the next 24 hours as part of a mechanism to prevent abuse of social media platforms during the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.

Representatives of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, were called by the poll panel to discuss the issue of evolving mechanism to prevent abuse on social media platforms. The EC also wanted to ensure that elections are insulated from outside influence.

A statement issued by the EC said the meeting also discussed evolving a 'notification' mechanism by social media platforms for acting upon the violations of Section 126 of R.P. Act, 1951 and preventing misuse of these platforms.

Section 126 of the Representation of People Act prohibits advertising and campaigning on TV and other electronic media during the silent period, which is 48 hours before the end of polling.

related news

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora referred to the model code of conduct and urged social media representatives to come up with a code similar to it. He said the code would be used for the ongoing election process in the "immediate context" and would be a lasting document in the long run.

The issues of appointment of dedicated grievance channel for expeditious action by the organisations, pre-certification and transparency in expenditure of political advertisements were also taken up, the statement said.

Sources later said the Commission insisted that no intermediary should allow political advertisements without the prior approval of certification committees set up in districts.

It was of the view that IMAI should coordinate with intermediaries to periodically monitor cases of violation.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 10:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #TikTok #Twitter

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India Not a First Tier Country, Says UK Minister on Post-Brexit Trade ...

2 Arunachal Ministers, 6 MLAs Quit BJP; Join Conrad Sangma's NPP

Priests Should Decide Ram Mandir Issue, Not Duplicate Hindus Like BJP ...

Donald Trump Endorses Bolsonaro at White House, Mulls Bringing Brazil ...

Election Commission Appoints Two Retired I-T Officers as Special Expen ...

Kartarpur Corridor: India, Pakistan Hold Technical Talks, Discuss Coor ...

Arvind Kejriwal Says Congress Has Said No to AAP's Fresh Offer of Alli ...

Facebook Says Not a Single User Flagged Livestream of New Zealand Mosq ...

Off With The ‘Manliament’: Meet the Women Battling to Get More Fem ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

Former SC judge Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose appointed country's first ...

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated ga ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Jahnvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

Obsessing over Aditya Chopra earns him publicity but does he really wa ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.