Facebook to rope in specialists, create war room to monitor 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Social networking giant Facebook will be deploying a task force of specialists to help monitor the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, as part of its efforts to stop misuse of the platform during elections.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Facebook's Vice President of Policy Solutions, Richard Allan said, it is "one of the highest priority elections that we have on our calendar." The task force will be looking at the content shared on the platform, he added.

"We know it is happening and we have got a task force together inside the company, security, election, content and anti-hate speech specialists," Allan said.

Allan has been entrusted with the crucial task of finding policy fixes at Facebook for issues that have gathered steam in India in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

Facebook is also mulling setting up an election war room for India, similar to the one set up in the US, the report suggests.

"Think of it as a virtual room of people, with as many specialists as we need, all monitoring the Indian elections. They will direct the work of the rest of the company to protect the elections here in India," Allan said.