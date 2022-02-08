MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:What do you think went right for the agro sector in Budget 2022? To know more register for our live webinar on 9th Feb 5pm with NCDEX. Click Here.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Facebook, Instagram block handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps

    The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    Chinar corps is based in the Kashmir Valley (Representative image/Photo credit: Irfan Amin Malik)

    Chinar corps is based in the Kashmir Valley (Representative image/Photo credit: Irfan Amin Malik)

    Facebook and Instagram have blocked the handles of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, for over a week now and have not responded to the official communication in this regard, officials said on Tuesday.

    The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.

    A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side.

    "A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir.

    There was no immediate response from Facebook and Instagram, which are a part of the same company. The two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.
    PTI
    Tags: #Chinar Corps #Facebook Instagram #Indian Army #Jammu & Kashmir
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 09:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.