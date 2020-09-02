172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|facebook-india-md-ajit-mohan-grilled-by-parliamentary-panel-for-two-hours-5790801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 10:53 PM IST

Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan grilled by parliamentary panel for two hours

Ajit Mohan had to appear before 18 members of the Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and answer at least 90 questions concerning the social media platform’s hate speech policy

Moneycontrol News

The Congress leader Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, on September 2, grilled Facebook India managing director Ajit Mohan for two hours.

Mohan had to appear before 18 members of the panel and answer at least 90 questions concerning the social media platform’s hate speech policy and allegations that it is partial towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, reported India Today.



The Facebook hate speech fiasco: All about the political controversy brewing in India

Facebook India representatives will have to appear before a parliamentary committee once again, as Tharoor has informed that the meet was inconclusive, and discussions will resume later.


Facebook has been facing immense heat from netizens and politicians alike since the US newspaper Wall Street Journal had reported last month that the social media platform intentionally overlooked hate speech posted by BJP leaders and other right-wing groups.

It was later learned that Ankhi Das, Facebook India’s policy executive, is guilty of making “internal postings over several years” and that she had expressly pledged support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the elections. Both the allegations are being probed by the parliamentary panel too.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 10:53 pm

tags #Ajit Mohan #Business #Facebook India #Hate Speech #India #Shashi Tharoor

