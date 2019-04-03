App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook helps in reuniting Hyderabad boy missing for 8 years with family

The boy, whose Facebook profile came to the notice of his mother by chance, was found at Ranakala village in Amritsar district after Cyber Crime sleuths traced the internet protocol address of the network used by him, Rachakonda Police CommissionerMaheshM Bhagwat said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Social media helped parents of a boy, who went missing from here in 2011, in tracing him to Punjab and reunite, city police said Wednesday.

The boy, whose Facebook profile came to the notice of his mother by chance, was found at Ranakala village in Amritsar district after Cyber Crime sleuths traced the internet protocol address of the network used by him, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

He was missing since January 26, 2011 after he left his home without informing anyone. His mother had filed a police complaint then but the boy remained untraced.

Meanwhile, the woman in August, 2018 came across the Facebook profile under the name "Dinesh Jena Lima" with her son's photograph and lodged a fresh complaint.

The Cyber Crime sleuths investigated the matter, collected the IP address and traced the location of the missing boy to Amritsar district, Bhagwat said.

A police team went to Punjab and brought back the boy, who was under the guardianship of a landlord there, and reunited him with his parents, the Commissioner added.
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Facebook #Hyderabad #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Methane Spike on Mars Hints at Water Reservoir Frozen Deep Underneath ...

Perambur Bypoll Contender 'Borrows' Rs 4 Lakh Crore from World Bank, G ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

With 4 Meena Candidates in Congress List, Community Asserts Its Clout ...

EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark, Seeks R ...

Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?

Delhi HC stays Till Apr 8 Interim Fee Hike by Private Unaided Schools

Have Agreed to Every Condition Laid Down by Jet Airways' Lenders, Says ...

Vivek Oberoi Defends 'PM Narendra Modi', Irrfan Khan Shares Love for F ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

General elections 2019: BJP releases 16th list, drops Kirit Somaiya fr ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

Days after talk of unity, fissures in Sena-BJP bonhomie: Mistrust amon ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 3: Hindu groups organise, ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Joker trailer: Joaquin Phoenix slowly veers towards madness in this or ...

Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling slam Leonardo Bonucci, Massimiliano Allegr ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Match at Wankhede: Krunal Pandya departs for ...

Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in th ...

IPL style quotient: Salman Khan’s costume designer has a fashion adv ...

The gun that killed Vincent Van Gogh to go under the hammer in Paris

Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Game Of Thrones writers begin scripting the next Star Wars?

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone looks unrecognisable as she wears her look ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.