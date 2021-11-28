MARKET NEWS

English
Facebook executives expected to depose before parliamentary panel on November 29

Top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will also depose before the panel on the same issue, according to the notice.

PTI
November 28, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
The meeting will also deliberate on the security of women in the digital space, especially on social media. (Representative Image)



Top executives of Facebook India are expected to depose before a parliamentary panel chaired by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on November 29. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is scheduled to meet on November 29 to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook India on the subject of safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms, according to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The meeting will also deliberate on the security of women in the digital space, especially on social media.

Top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will also depose before the panel on the same issue, according to the notice.

The panel has held several meetings on the subject and had summoned top executives of various social media platforms.
PTI
Tags: #Facebook #India #Shashi Tharoor #Technology
first published: Nov 28, 2021 07:53 am

