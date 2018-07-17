Facebook deletes Postcard News page, owner cries foul

Facebook has taken down the page of Postcard News, saying, “Facebook’s terms of service do not allow people to post content that violates someone else’s intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark”, The Indian Express has reported.

Although Facebook’s spokesperson has refused to answer any questions about the exact violation committed by the account, the website’s founder and owner, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, has cried foul.

Hegde said when his team tried posting something on their Facebook page on Sunday, they couldn’t do it. He said since they did not receive any official communication from Facebook, they could not even appeal against it. He said the Postcard News admin got a message that they were temporarily blocked from posting content on Facebook for three days. It also said if the admin of the page continues to post content that violates others’ copyrights or the law, the account will be permanently disabled.

Hegde claims the reason cited by Facebook wasn’t the actual reason to take down the page and alleged that “concerted efforts” by websites such as Altnews.in has led to such a development, since theirs is a “pro-Modi and pro-nationalist website”. He accused websites such as Altnews.in of “ganging up against them and mass reporting their page” because they put out the good work done by the government.

Hegde said this action, in effect, was action against the Modi government and he has written to the Prime Minister’s Office, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeking action on the matter.

The Postcard News Facebook page has over 5 lakh followers. Hedge, who was arrested by Karnataka police for a post on his website’s Facebook page, denied that this incident has got anything to do with fake news.

Meanwhile, Altnews founder Pratik Sinha told The Indian Express, “I am not in the business of reporting Postcard.news’s misinformation. Even if someone reported a page, it is Facebook’s discretion to take action or not. So, if Hegde believes FB’s actions are unjust, he should blame the platform, not those who have reported it.”