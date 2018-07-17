App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook deletes Postcard News page, owner cries foul

Hegde claims the reason cited by Facebook wasn’t the actual reason to take down the page and alleged that “concerted efforts” by websites such as Altnews.in has led to such development, since theirs is a “pro-Modi and pro-nationalist website”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Facebook has taken down the page of Postcard News, saying, “Facebook’s terms of service do not allow people to post content that violates someone else’s intellectual property rights, including copyright and trademark”, The Indian Express has reported.

Although Facebook’s spokesperson has refused to answer any questions about the exact violation committed by the account, the website’s founder and owner, Mahesh Vikram Hegde, has cried foul.

Hegde said when his team tried posting something on their Facebook page on Sunday, they couldn’t do it. He said since they did not receive any official communication from Facebook, they could not even appeal against it. He said the Postcard News admin got a message that they were temporarily blocked from posting content on Facebook for three days. It also said if the admin of the page continues to post content that violates others’ copyrights or the law, the account will be permanently disabled.

Hegde claims the reason cited by Facebook wasn’t the actual reason to take down the page and alleged that “concerted efforts” by websites such as Altnews.in has led to such a development, since theirs is a “pro-Modi and pro-nationalist website”. He accused websites such as Altnews.in of “ganging up against them and mass reporting their page” because they put out the good work done by the government.

related news

Hegde said this action, in effect, was action against the Modi government and he has written to the Prime Minister’s Office, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, seeking action on the matter.

The Postcard News Facebook page has over 5 lakh followers. Hedge, who was arrested by Karnataka police for a post on his website’s Facebook page, denied that this incident has got anything to do with fake news.

Meanwhile, Altnews founder Pratik Sinha told The Indian Express, “I am not in the business of reporting Postcard.news’s misinformation. Even if someone reported a page, it is Facebook’s discretion to take action or not. So, if Hegde believes FB’s actions are unjust, he should blame the platform, not those who have reported it.”
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #Facebook #Facebook intellectual property #Facebook Privacy Policy #Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.