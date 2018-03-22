Facebook data breach: After Germany, Brazil, what stops India from summoning social media giant?

The German justice minister Katarina Barley has reportedly summoned Facebook to clarify “whether the personal data of 30 million Facebook users in Germany were protected from unlawful use by third parties.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian prosecutors have said that they had opened an investigation into whether London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica acted illegally in Brazil.

Now, if you think Germany’s concern for the personal data of its 30 million users makes sense then what is stopping the Indian government? This is because, as per the latest statistics, India tops the list of Facebook users with a massive user base of 250 million.

The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach was quick to take a political turn in India with both BJP and Congress blaming each other for their alleged association with the controversial big data firm.

While Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress to explain its connection with Cambridge Analytica, there is no concrete step from the government to ask Facebook about the fate of personal data of 250 million Indian Facebook users.