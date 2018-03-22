App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 22, 2018 02:31 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Facebook data breach: After Germany, Brazil, what stops India from summoning social media giant?

Meanwhile, Brazilian prosecutors have said that they had opened an investigation into whether London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica acted illegally in Brazil.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The German justice minister Katarina Barley has reportedly summoned Facebook to clarify “whether the personal data of 30 million Facebook users in Germany were protected from unlawful use by third parties.”

Meanwhile, Brazilian prosecutors have said that they had opened an investigation into whether London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica acted illegally in Brazil.

Now, if you think Germany’s concern for the personal data of its 30 million users makes sense then what is stopping the Indian government? This is because, as per the latest statistics, India tops the list of Facebook users with a massive user base of 250 million.

The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach was quick to take a political turn in India with both BJP and Congress blaming each other for their alleged association with the controversial big data firm.

While Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress to explain its connection with Cambridge Analytica, there is no concrete step from the government to ask Facebook about the fate of personal data of 250 million Indian Facebook users.

Read More

tags #Cambridge Analytica #Current Affairs #Facebook #India #Technology

most popular

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Bargain buys? More than 50 stocks may see doubling of EPS of over 100% in FY19

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

Sun Pharma gains 3% on USFDA approval for psoriasis drug Ilumya

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

ICICI Securities IPO opens: Should you subscribe?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC