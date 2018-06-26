App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Face scratched, hair pulled: Mumbai journalist assaulted by woman co-rider on Uber

Despite repeated requests, Uber did not immediately divulge details of the abusive co-passenger, citing privacy policy

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai-based journalist Ushnota Paul was allegedly harassed and assaulted by her woman co-passenger while sharing a ride in an Uber yesterday.

Ushnota took to Twitter to elucidate the assault on her and posted pictures of her bruised face and wounds on her hands. She also criticized Uber for not divulging details of the co-passenger immediately because of their privacy policy.

Describing the incident through a series of tweets, Ushnota said her co-passenger was “hostile from the start” and was yelling at the UberPool driver for being dropped last despite paying the most. She said the woman started abusing her verbally and called her names. She even passed racist comments.

Even when Ushnota stopped responding to the woman in spite of her constant provocation, before she got off at her destination in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, the woman grabbed Ushnota by her hair and physically assaulted her.

Then she stormed off to her office. The guard of the building where the woman worked and the Uber driver supported her and went with her to the nearest police station where she filed a First Information Report (FIR).

Ushnota said Mumbai Police were very helpful and immediately sent a team to look for the woman.  ANI has reported that an investigation has been initiated in the case.

Despite many requests by Ushnota, Uber did not immediately divulge the details of the abusive co-passenger, citing privacy policy.

However, later they offered to provide any information that can prove useful in the investigation proceedings.

Ushnota, who was shaken by the entire episode, courageously came out on Twitter and said she won’t back down until justice is done.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 12:33 pm

tags #journalist attack #Lower Parel #Mumbai (Maharashtra) #Mumbai police #Uber cab driver #Uber India

