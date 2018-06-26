Face scratched, hair pulled: Mumbai journalist assaulted by woman co-rider on Uber

Mumbai-based journalist Ushnota Paul was allegedly harassed and assaulted by her woman co-passenger while sharing a ride in an Uber yesterday.

Ushnota took to Twitter to elucidate the assault on her and posted pictures of her bruised face and wounds on her hands. She also criticized Uber for not divulging details of the co-passenger immediately because of their privacy policy.



Hi @Uber_Support , I had the worst experience today morning. Was Uber pooling with a woman who was hostile from the very start. She started yelling at the driver saying she’s paying the “most” & still she’s getting dropped last. When I tried to intervene I was verbally abused. pic.twitter.com/4uHLUii3X7

— Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Describing the incident through a series of tweets, Ushnota said her co-passenger was “hostile from the start” and was yelling at the UberPool driver for being dropped last despite paying the most. She said the woman started abusing her verbally and called her names. She even passed racist comments.

Even when Ushnota stopped responding to the woman in spite of her constant provocation, before she got off at her destination in Mumbai’s Lower Parel area, the woman grabbed Ushnota by her hair and physically assaulted her.

Then she stormed off to her office. The guard of the building where the woman worked and the Uber driver supported her and went with her to the nearest police station where she filed a First Information Report (FIR).

Ushnota said Mumbai Police were very helpful and immediately sent a team to look for the woman. ANI has reported that an investigation has been initiated in the case.

Despite many requests by Ushnota, Uber did not immediately divulge the details of the abusive co-passenger, citing privacy policy.



Uber refused to give the woman’s details stating “customer privacy”. The police officer called them in front of me and said there’s a formal complaint against this woman & yet Uber didn’t help. If she’s your customer, so am I. — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018





Hey Ushnota, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. As discussed, we’ve reached out to law enforcement authorities to offer any information that could be helpful in their proceedings. We will keep you updated via the in app help section.

— Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) June 25, 2018

However, later they offered to provide any information that can prove useful in the investigation proceedings.

Ushnota, who was shaken by the entire episode, courageously came out on Twitter and said she won’t back down until justice is done.